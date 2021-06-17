First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Short Interest Update

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 56.4% from the May 13th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ:FGM opened at $58.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.39. First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $40.03 and a 12 month high of $60.82.

