First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the May 13th total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,903. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.17. First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $62.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $4,402,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $2,073,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund by 157.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 21,342 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $700,000. Finally, Q3 Asset Management increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund by 13.7% during the first quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 81,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 9,896 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.