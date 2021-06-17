FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Receives $39.11 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.11.

FE has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.14. 51,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,019,076. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.33. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $42.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 152.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 87.1% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.