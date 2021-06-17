FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 139,200 shares, a growth of 55.2% from the May 13th total of 89,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 348,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

FMAC stock opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95. FirstMark Horizon Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $14.44.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. 55.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

