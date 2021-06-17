Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,572 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Five Below were worth $25,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the first quarter worth $211,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Five Below by 1,186.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Five Below in the first quarter valued at $39,695,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the first quarter valued at $628,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Five Below by 7.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,966,000 after buying an additional 13,275 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below stock opened at $184.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.07. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.61 and a twelve month high of $205.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.21 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.91) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.60.

In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $1,819,068.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,652.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,006 shares of company stock worth $3,360,898. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

