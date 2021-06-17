FLO Price Tops $0.0418 on Top Exchanges (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 17% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. FLO has a market cap of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLO coin can now be purchased for $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, FLO has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000081 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

