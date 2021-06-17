Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 206.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 477,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 321,300 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $128,974,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 241.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,800,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $58,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394,640 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Ford Motor by 3,099.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 202,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 196,477 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Ford Motor by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 814,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 59,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 402.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 249,989 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 200,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In other news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.96.

F opened at $15.02 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $59.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.04.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.