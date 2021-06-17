Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Fortis by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

FTS stock opened at $46.33 on Thursday. Fortis Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.63 and a 12 month high of $47.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. Fortis had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 6.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FTS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

