FortKnoxster (FKX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $336,958.00

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. FortKnoxster has a market capitalization of $6.77 million and approximately $336,958.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FortKnoxster coin can now be purchased for $0.0454 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, FortKnoxster has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FortKnoxster alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00060855 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00024248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.09 or 0.00763799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00083365 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00041805 BTC.

FortKnoxster Coin Profile

FortKnoxster is a coin. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster . The official message board for FortKnoxster is medium.com/fortknoxster . FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official website is fortknoxster.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

Buying and Selling FortKnoxster

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FortKnoxster should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FortKnoxster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FortKnoxster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FortKnoxster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.