Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Short Interest Update

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,850,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the May 13th total of 18,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter valued at $32,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FSM. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC reduced their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from $11.25 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortuna Silver Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

NYSE FSM traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $6.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,932,477. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

