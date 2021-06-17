Foundry Partners LLC Buys 9,340 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 100.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,846,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,024,481,000 after purchasing an additional 22,991,845 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 106.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,332,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,143,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925,307 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Amphenol by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,578,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,906,415,000 after purchasing an additional 340,732 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 70.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,301,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $943,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Amphenol by 104.9% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 12,653,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $835,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $26,376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 632,424 shares in the company, valued at $41,702,038.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,022,082.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 769,133 shares of company stock worth $51,217,363 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APH opened at $68.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $46.29 and a 12-month high of $69.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.44.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.