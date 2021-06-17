Foundry Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,388 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,179,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,858,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $85.84 on Thursday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.86 and a 52-week high of $92.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of -80.22 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.65.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.42 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

