Foundry Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.0% during the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $66.53 on Thursday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.40 and a 12-month high of $88.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.57, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $256.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Mercury Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRCY. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.63.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $52,313.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,008.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $527,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,260,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,051 shares of company stock valued at $864,163 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

