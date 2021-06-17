Foundry Partners LLC Has $431,000 Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 19.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 68,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Twilio by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 32,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Maytus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Twilio by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $334.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.69. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.56 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The firm has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. Analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.64.

In related news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.60, for a total transaction of $318,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,023 shares of company stock worth $47,820,613. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

