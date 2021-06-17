Foundry Partners LLC Trims Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 31.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,141 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BCPC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,175,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $649,077,000 after purchasing an additional 146,430 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 18.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,530,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,989,000 after purchasing an additional 234,926 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 1.3% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 951,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,305,000 after purchasing an additional 12,182 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 739,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,202,000 after purchasing an additional 139,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 505,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCPC stock opened at $133.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.81 and a fifty-two week high of $134.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.42 and a beta of 0.58.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $185.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens raised Balchem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Balchem from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

