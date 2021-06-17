Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN) Insider Stephen Hemsley Purchases 23,200 Shares

Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN) insider Stephen Hemsley acquired 23,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.92) per share, with a total value of £34,104 ($44,557.09).
Shares of LON:FRAN opened at GBX 156.50 ($2.04) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 137.56. Franchise Brands plc has a 12-month low of GBX 87 ($1.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 161 ($2.10). The firm has a market cap of £149.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.81, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.02.
