Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN) Insider Stephen Hemsley Purchases 23,200 Shares

Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN) insider Stephen Hemsley acquired 23,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.92) per share, with a total value of £34,104 ($44,557.09).

Shares of LON:FRAN opened at GBX 156.50 ($2.04) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 137.56. Franchise Brands plc has a 12-month low of GBX 87 ($1.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 161 ($2.10). The firm has a market cap of £149.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.81, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Franchise Brands Company Profile

Franchise Brands plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in franchising and related activities in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides vehicle repair services, which comprise bumper scuffs, paintwork scratches, minor dents, and alloy wheel repairs under the ChipsAway brand name; and oven cleaning services include cleaning of domestic oven brands and models, such as electric and gas ovens, ranges, microwaves, hobs, extractor fans, and barbecues, as well as various removable components consisting of racks and other removable parts under the Ovenclean brand.

