Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.24

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.24 and last traded at $18.24, with a volume of 8833 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.94.

ULCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.13.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.78 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Howard Diamond sold 49,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $931,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,486. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia Salas Pineda sold 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $51,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,942,503 shares of company stock valued at $359,907,557 in the last 90 days.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.

