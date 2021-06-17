Fundamental Research Increases Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Price Target to C$10.34

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) had its target price lifted by Fundamental Research from C$10.08 to C$10.34 in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.50% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Timbercreek Financial from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Timbercreek Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.71.

TF opened at C$9.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.26. Timbercreek Financial has a 52 week low of C$7.39 and a 52 week high of C$9.58. The company has a current ratio of 85.05, a quick ratio of 84.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$771.71 million and a PE ratio of 19.57.

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

