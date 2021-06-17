Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Up 3.6%

Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) were up 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $162.00 and last traded at $160.58. Approximately 32,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,977,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FUTU shares. 86 Research cut Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Futu in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Futu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.96 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.00.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 46.42% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $153.02 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUTU. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Futu in the 4th quarter worth about $2,418,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Futu by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Futu in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Futu during the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Futu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

Futu Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

