FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Darden Restaurants, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Darden Restaurants in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 15th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $4.08 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.95. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.14 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.84.

DRI opened at $136.46 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $68.68 and a 1 year high of $149.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.97, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $192,637,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,877,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $153,619,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,354,616,000 after purchasing an additional 928,228 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 252.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 990,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,644,000 after buying an additional 709,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 7,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $1,127,211.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,143 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,010.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,269 shares of company stock worth $11,390,912. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

