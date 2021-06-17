FY2021 EPS Estimates for Stoneridge, Inc. Cut by Barrington Research (NYSE:SRI)

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) – Barrington Research lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Stoneridge in a research report issued on Monday, June 14th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Stoneridge’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SRI. CL King cut shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE SRI opened at $32.66 on Thursday. Stoneridge has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.95 and a beta of 1.46.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.82 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Stoneridge by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

