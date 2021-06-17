GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) Major Shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. Sells 1,981 Shares

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $49,643.86. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Associated Capital Group, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 17,548 shares of GAMCO Investors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $516,086.68.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 49,959 shares of GAMCO Investors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $1,415,838.06.

On Friday, May 21st, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 24,697 shares of GAMCO Investors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $672,746.28.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 31,455 shares of GAMCO Investors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $868,787.10.

NYSE GBL opened at $24.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.75. The company has a market cap of $679.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.66. GAMCO Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $29.94.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $67.93 million during the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 71.08%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 461,490 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,188,000 after buying an additional 9,593 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in GAMCO Investors by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in GAMCO Investors by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,542 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in GAMCO Investors by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,789 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in GAMCO Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $452,000. 21.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

