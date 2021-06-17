GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GCP Applied Technologies Inc. offer specialty construction chemicals and building materials as well as packaging technologies. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is headquatered Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, TheStreet cut GCP Applied Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:GCP opened at $22.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.12. GCP Applied Technologies has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $27.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.87.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

