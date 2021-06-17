General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,732,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 43,575 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $318,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.4% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.13.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $3.58 on Thursday, reaching $186.50. 13,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $129.17 and a 1-year high of $197.51.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

