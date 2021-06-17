Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,526,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 149,829 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $622,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 37.3% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 9.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 41,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 245,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,821,000 after purchasing an additional 41,430 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Aptiv by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 479,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,150,000 after purchasing an additional 185,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,102,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.89.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:APTV opened at $154.37 on Thursday. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $73.36 and a 1 year high of $160.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a PE ratio of 91.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.12.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

