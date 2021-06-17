Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,625,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,864 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $678,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 82.4% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments acquired a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth $5,013,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $246.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $258.82. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.66 and a 1-year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.70.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

