Geode Capital Management LLC Has $589.34 Million Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,579,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,196 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $589,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 292,591 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,776,000 after purchasing an additional 50,257 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 22.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 138,154 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,837,000 after purchasing an additional 25,504 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 4.6% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,439,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $185,900,000 after buying an additional 62,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TEL. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.40.

NYSE:TEL opened at $135.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $76.59 and a fifty-two week high of $139.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.42.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.23%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

