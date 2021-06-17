Geode Capital Management LLC Has $724 Million Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,372,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 320,743 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.94% of Simon Property Group worth $724,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,385,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.06.

In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. purchased 385 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPG opened at $130.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.53. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.03 and a 52 week high of $136.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.08%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

