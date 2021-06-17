Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,996,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,764 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $551,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FAST. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Fastenal by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FAST. Morgan Stanley cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

FAST opened at $51.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $40.44 and a 12-month high of $54.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.26.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.17%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

