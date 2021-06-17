Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 83,438 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,364,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,438 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.65% of Carrier Global worth $604,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CARR. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 154,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 34.7% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 10,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 739,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,224,000 after buying an additional 23,422 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 10.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,674,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,677,000 after acquiring an additional 156,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Carrier Global by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen upgraded Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.87.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $46.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The company has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.46.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

