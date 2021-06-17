GeoWealth Management LLC Buys 2,008 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $607,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 80.7% in the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 9,118 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 23.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.03. The stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,889. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $40.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.95.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

