GeoWealth Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

GeoWealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,939 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of VOE stock traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $140.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,345. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.91. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.86 and a fifty-two week high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

