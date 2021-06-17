GeoWealth Management LLC Has $6.80 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

GeoWealth Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,501 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of GeoWealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. GeoWealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $6,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,285,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,912 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,195 shares during the period. KWB Wealth acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,781,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 133.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,874,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,730 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3,996.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 622,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,027,000 after purchasing an additional 607,392 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $49.58. 26,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,702,109. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $35.12 and a twelve month high of $50.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.05.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

