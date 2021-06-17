GeoWealth Management LLC Has $760,000 Position in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)

GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Global X China Consumer ETF worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CHIQ traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,122. Global X China Consumer ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.15.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

