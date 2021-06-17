GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,213 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, June 11th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

GSK stock opened at $40.66 on Thursday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $42.40. The company has a market cap of $109.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.6367 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 69.80%.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

