Glenview Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Glenview Trust Co grew its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,701 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 70,026 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 87,851.4% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 32,542 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 32,505 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 83,982 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 14,280 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Barclays upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. US Capital Advisors downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.83.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $84.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 847.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.64. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 113.01%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

