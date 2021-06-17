Glenview Trust Co Grows Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in IDEX were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in IDEX by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,546,000 after purchasing an additional 23,448 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in IDEX by 0.7% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 704,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in IDEX in the first quarter valued at about $1,058,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in IDEX by 5.6% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 499,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,637,000 after purchasing an additional 26,368 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,312,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.44.

NYSE:IEX opened at $217.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.21. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $145.85 and a one year high of $235.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.09.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,604. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $493,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

