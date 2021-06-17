Glenview Trust Co Has $637,000 Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,057,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,295,000 after buying an additional 126,885 shares during the period. Bell Bank grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 108,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,858,000 after buying an additional 14,550 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 10,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.46.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $41.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a PE ratio of 95.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.53.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

