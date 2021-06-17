Glenview Trust Co Has $961,000 Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Prologis were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 8.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Prologis by 7.6% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 3.5% during the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 41.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $121.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.65. The company has a market cap of $89.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.08, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.93 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.08.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

