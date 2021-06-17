Glenview Trust Co Purchases 1,039 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 110.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $728,936,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $658,961,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,123,397,000 after purchasing an additional 940,594 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Lam Research by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,438,054,000 after purchasing an additional 702,353 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Lam Research by 2,003.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 539,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,747,000 after purchasing an additional 513,763 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $638.74 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $292.28 and a 12 month high of $673.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $629.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LRCX. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.41.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

