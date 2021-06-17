Glenview Trust Co Sells 1,175 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Glenview Trust Co decreased its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth $7,017,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth $65,413,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 10.9% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 114,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,673,000 after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,235,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 487.0% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 4,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $80.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.38. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $293.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.05 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 15.87%. Equities analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $566,475.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $86,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,534.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,870 shares of company stock worth $758,605 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRUS shares. Needham & Company LLC raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.