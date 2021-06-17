Glenview Trust Co Sells 581 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Glenview Trust Co lowered its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $370,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $361,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 447,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,946,000 after purchasing an additional 60,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock opened at $184.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.50. The company has a market cap of $87.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.28 and a 52-week high of $186.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,012. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Argus lifted their price target on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.38.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

