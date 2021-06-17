Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,227,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,026 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.09% of Global Payments worth $650,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% during the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 8,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.9% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPN opened at $191.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.12, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.48. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.33 and a 12-month high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.98%.

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $196.90 per share, with a total value of $98,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 932 shares in the company, valued at $183,510.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.57.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

