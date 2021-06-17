Global Technologies, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTLL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global Technologies, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTLL) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 69,200 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the May 13th total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 303,649,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS GTLL opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Global Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.04.
About Global Technologies
