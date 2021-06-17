Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Short Interest Update

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the May 13th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of GXTG stock opened at $49.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.34. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $30.07 and a 12 month high of $66.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GXTG. Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 299.5% during the first quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 270,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,961,000 after acquiring an additional 202,743 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,703,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 166.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 43,629 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,849,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $967,000.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Thematic Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Thematic Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.