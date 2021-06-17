GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Trading 1.4% Higher

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF)’s stock price shot up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $87.60 and last traded at $87.60. 4,304 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 583% from the average session volume of 630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.35.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GN Store Nord A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.52.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer segments in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

