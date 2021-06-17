GNY Price Down 17.1% Over Last 7 Days (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. GNY has a total market cap of $114.64 million and $245,450.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GNY coin can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00001537 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GNY has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GNY alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00061169 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003906 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00024035 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $296.40 or 0.00764652 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00083711 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00042437 BTC.

About GNY

GNY is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official website is www.gny.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling GNY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.