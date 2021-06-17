Golden Goose (GOLD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $334,479.00

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded down 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. Golden Goose has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $334,479.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One Golden Goose coin can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00059967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00141418 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.78 or 0.00179693 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $361.80 or 0.00931644 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,718.51 or 0.99702366 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002946 BTC.

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose was first traded on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

