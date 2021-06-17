Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) is GeoWealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 179,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for 2.2% of GeoWealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $14,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSLC. Graypoint LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 536.4% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 22,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 18,738 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,532,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 188,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,884,000 after buying an additional 21,199 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 726,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,487,000 after buying an additional 116,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 150,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,376,000 after buying an additional 82,738 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $84.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,064. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.15.

