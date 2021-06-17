Granite Investment Partners LLC Acquires 345 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,439 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of UniFirst worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNF. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 362.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Get UniFirst alerts:

In other UniFirst news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 179 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total value of $38,320.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,988 shares in the company, valued at $639,671.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 500 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total value of $110,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,979.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,161 shares of company stock worth $478,661. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

UNF traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $231.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,471. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.23. UniFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $160.70 and a 52 week high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.03. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $449.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.47 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 14.03%.

UNF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $248.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF).

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.